0606 GMT October 05, 2019

News ID: 259758
Published: 0226 GMT October 05, 2019

‘Once Upon a Time’ wins at San Francisco Iranian filmfest.

Iranian animation, ‘Once Upon a Time,’ directed by Mahin Javaherian, has won the best animation award at an Iranian film festival in the United States.

The musical animation won the prize at the 12th annual Iranian Film Festival in San Francisco, Mehr News Agency reported.

‘Once Upon A Time’ depicts a mother who teaches the ways of life to her daughter in the form of Persian folklore songs.

The Iranian animations, ‘The Sixth String,’ directed by Bahram Azimi, and ‘One Person,’ directed by Mahboubeh Kalaei, were also in the competition section at the San Francisco film festival.

Iranian Film Festival (IFF) – San Francisco is an annual event showcasing independent features and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world. It is the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, launched in 2008.

The 12th film festival dedicated to the best and newest Iranian film productions kicked off on September 28, screened 50 films in two days from Iran, the US, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ukraine, Hungary, and India.

 

 

   
‘Once Upon a Time’
San Francisco Iranian filmfest.
the best animation award
