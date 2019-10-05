Tottenham keeper Lloris carried off with arm injury in Brighton defeat

BT SPORT Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris receives treatment after suffering an arm injury during a Premier League 3-0 defeat against Brighton at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, Britain, on October 5, 2019.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was taken to hospital after suffering a serious arm injury early in the 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

The France international fell awkwardly after failing to hold a Pascal Gross cross in the third minute, with Neal Maupay nodding in the loose ball, BBC Sport reported.

Lloris received oxygen before he was taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.

"It's not good news from the hospital," Pochettino told BBC Sport.

"But to have a better idea we will explain properly through the club, where they will explain what is going on with him."

Tottenham went on to lose the game at the Amex Stadium 3-0.

Lloris, who has made eight appearances for Tottenham this season, will now be a doubt for France's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

Defeat was a huge blow for Spurs as they looked to recover from a 7-2 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

----------------