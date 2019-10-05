RSS
0605 GMT October 05, 2019

Published: 0309 GMT October 05, 2019

Wenger considering FIFA offer but still tempted by management return

Wenger considering FIFA offer but still tempted by management return
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed he is considering a job offer from FIFA, but it would not prevent him from completing a return to management.

The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving the Gunners in May 2018 after spending 22 years with the Premier League club, FourFourTwo reported.

In an interview with beIN Sports, Wenger, 69, confirmed he is considering accepting a role at FIFA after admitting the international governing body must continue to “improve the rules of the game.”

He said, “I just want to share what I’ve learnt and give it back to the game in a different way. I am not sure if I would stop coaching as well because the devil is still in there. But I have to see, ‘do I like it?’ And can I be efficient?

“What would I be dealing with? Coaching efficiency, after career potential for players and to educate them so they have potential jobs after the career of a football player.

“We forget the drama of a football player is they get to the top and then at 34 years, a young man, and it is then, ‘bye bye it’s over’. I think there is enough to do there to help the players come back and help to develop football.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
