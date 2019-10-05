Iran Khodro produces car engine

Iran’s giant carmaker Iran Khodro manufactured a home-made engine named EC5 which can reduce fuel consumption in Peugeot 301 passenger cars.

Iran Khodro announced in a statement that the company has produced 50 EC5 engines so far by using modern technology, Fars News Agency reported.

The volume of the Peugeot 301 car engine is 1.6 liters, its maximum power is 110 horsepower, and its maximum torque is 150 Newton-meters.

The power of the EC5 engine has increased by four to seven percent compared with the TU5 engine.

The engine has passed various high-performance tests.

In July, a giant Iranian auto-part maker announced that it had acquired the technology behind manufacturing the airbag control unit (ACU) after US-led pressures on car makers obstructed the country’s ability to import high-tech parts needed in its automotive industry.

The CEO of Crouse Company, the largest auto-part manufacturer in Iran, said that his group had mastered the technology needed for the production of ACUs after some four years of research and repeated tests.

Nader Sakha said that the ACU is one of the main components needed to assemble airbag sets in Iran, saying that the Crouse Company was ready for the commercial production of the unit in the near future.

The announcement comes as Iranian carmakers are carrying out serious reform programs to reduce their dependency on foreign companies amid sanctions that have affected their production lines.