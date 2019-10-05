Chabahar to increase steel production: Official

The southeastern city of Chabahar has plans to increase steel output to 10 million tons per year by 2025, the managing director of Chabahar Free Trade Zone, Abdolrahim Kordi said.

“Iran plans to produce 55 million tons of steel per year by 2025, of which 10 million tons would be produced in Chabahar industrial zone” Kordi said, according to IRNA.

He noted that the construction operation of the Chabahar steel plant has progressed 22 percent and it will become operational in the coming years.

“A consortium on steel production has been set up and the port will soon become a point for the export of steel,” Kordi added.

Shareholders of the Chabahar Steel Complex, which is under construction, are the Chabahar Free Trade Zone Organization, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Bank Mellat, the Omid Mining Industry Development Holding and the Investment Fund of Pasargad Oil Company.

Iranian steelmakers cast 17.188 million tons of crude steel during the first eight months of 2019, marking a 6.4-percent increase compared to the corresponding figure of 2018, which was 16.153 million tons.

According to recent figures by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran produced 2.2 million tons of crude steel in August, showing a 6.7-percent rise compared with the figure for the same month of 2018, which was 2.062 million tons.

Iran ranked 10th among global crude steel producers last year, with 25 million tons of production, according to figures released by WSA in January.

The statistics show a 17.72-percent rise for Iran compared to the figure for 2017, which was 21.24 million tons.

Iran was the world’s 14th steelmaker in 2017.

According to the Islamic Republic’s Vision Plan, the country’s total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with export figures expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world’s steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.