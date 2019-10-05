Baghdad curfew lifted after deadly protests

A curfew was lifted in Baghdad on Saturday following days of protests which have left nearly 100 dead, but tensions remained after influential Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr demanded the government quit.

The largely spontaneous protests over chronic unemployment and poor public services that erupted in the capital on Tuesday have escalated into a broader movement demanding an end to corruption and a change of government, AFP reported.

At least 93 people have been killed and nearly 4,000 wounded, as protests spread to cities across the south, the parliamentary human rights commission said.

Sadr threw his weight behind the demonstrations on Friday with a call for the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbusi too extended a hand to the protesters, saying: “Your voice is being heard.”

In Baghdad on Saturday, municipal workers were out and about cleaning up the rubbish burned by protesters in recent days.

Shoppers trickled back onto the streets to buy vegetables and other perishable goods the price of which has more than doubled since the deadly protests started.

With the daytime curfew in place since Thursday lifted, demonstrators began gathering near the emblematic Tahrir Square in the morning although many main thoroughfares remained shut and an Internet blackout was still in force.

The mainly young, male protesters have insisted their movement is not linked to any party or religious establishment and have scoffed at recent overtures by politicians.

Sadr demanded on Friday that the government resign to clear the way for a fresh election supervised by the United Nations.

His bloc is the largest in Parliament, and his intervention sets the scene for a possible showdown with the speaker, who has made his own bid to make political capital out of the protests.

Halbusi pledged he would “take off his suit jacket and be the first among the protesters,” if he did not see the government improve living conditions.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi appealed on Friday for more time to implement his reform agenda in a country plagued by corruption and unemployment after decades of conflict.

“There are no magic solutions”

Iraq's Shia spiritual leader Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani used his weekly prayer sermon to urge authorities to heed the demands of demonstrators, warning the protests could escalate unless clear steps are taken immediately.

Sistani has repeatedly acted as final arbiter of the politics of Iraq’s Shia community, which dominates the government.