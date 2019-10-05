IME weekly trade tops $700m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that commodities valued at about $710 million and weighing over 555,000 tons were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended October 3).

On the domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall of IME, 233,875 tons of various products worth close to $315 million were traded, according to ime.ir.

At this trading hall, 227,723 tons of steel, 2,720 tons of copper, 3,300 tons of aluminum, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates as well as 15 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report indicates that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading halls of IME, 320,946 tons of different commodities with the total value of $395 million were traded.

Also 75,485 tons of bitumen, 71,924 tons of polymer products, 22,205 tons of chemical products, 827 tons of insulation, 1,656 tons of argon as well as 3,720 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 696 tons of commodities were traded at IME.

On June 24, during the meeting of IME shareholders, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad said that the exchange had prepared ten plans to improve its performance during the current Iranian year (started March 21).

Soltani-Nejad had previously announced that IME accounted for 39 percent of the value of the total trades in the Iranian capital market during the past Iranian calendar year.

He put the value of IME trades at 1.78 quadrillion rials (about $42.3 billion) in the past year.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing many trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, including: Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME, price discovery and price making for Iran's over-the-counter (OTC), secondary markets and end users, providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases, providing trading platform and user interface, providing clearing and settlement services, risk management, technology services, and training market participants.