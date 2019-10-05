Iranian trade delegation to visit Kazakhstan

Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture plans to send an economic delegation to Kazakhstan in November to visit two exhibitions, namely "WorldFood Kazakhstan 2019" and "AgroWorld Kazakhstan 2019."

The delegation is expected to start an eight-day visit from November 4, reported iccima.ir.

According to the report, the economic delegation will attend conferences and hold meetings with Kazakh economic players during their stay.

Iran-Kazakhstan non-oil trade stood at over 758,000 tons worth $218.47 million during the last Iranian year (ended March 20) to register a 37.7-percent rise in tonnage and a 7.28-percent decrease in value compared with the year before.

Iran exported 461,599 tons of goods worth $131.4 million to Kazakhstan, up 39.86 percent in tonnage and down 22.19 percent in value year on year.

Kazakhstan was Iran’s 29th export destination during the year.

Iran’s exports to Kazakhstan mainly included pistachios, dates and Portland cement.

In return, it imported 297,075 tons of commodities worth $878.06 million from Kazakhstan, up 34.46 percent and 30.46 percent in terms of weight and value respectively year on year, which mainly constituted barley, sheep carcasses and colza seeds.

Kazakhstan was the 36th exporter to Iran during last year.