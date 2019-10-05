Tehran, Ashgabat sign MoUs to broaden economic cooperation

Iran and Turkmenistan signed a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to expand their collaboration in the fields of economy and trade.

During the 15th joint Economic Commission convened in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, topics related to transportation, telecommunications, economic cooperation, trade, fuel, energy, industries and mines, science and culture were discussed, reported IRNA.

The Iranian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Shahram Adamnejad co-chaired Tehran-Ashgabat Economic Commission.

Iran and Turkmenistan have mainly focused on transportation, transit, road construction, electricity and gas in economic cooperation.

In August, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Tehran Ahmed Gurbanov voiced his country’s dissatisfaction with hurdles in commercial ties with Iran, and said Ashgabat was determined to restore strength to its economic ties with Iran.

In a meeting with Mohammad-Ali Shojaei, the Governor General of North Khorasan province, Gurbanov said that the annual bilateral trade between the two countries had hit $5 billion over last decade, whereas it has lately decreased.

Stating that both countries have high potentials in commercial fields, he added that the two sides should not ignore boosting relations in economy, agriculture, tourism, culture as well as sports.

Iran-Turkmenistan private sectors should increase their activities and it requires resolving the current challenges in this regard.

In mid-May, Turkmen Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif that Ashgabat has the political will to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

During the meeting in Turkmen capital city, Meredow described Zarif’s visit as very important and timely, adding, “Turkmenistan has a high political will to expand all-out relations with Iran.”

Zarif, for his part, referred to his meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and underlined, “The commonalities shared by the two countries are more than just two neighbors.”

Iran is the third trade partner of Turkmenistan.