0605 GMT October 05, 2019

0353 GMT October 05, 2019

Minister: Iran to send astronaut into space

Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi announced on Saturday Iran will send an astronaut into space in the future in cooperation with other countries.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of World Space Week, Azari Jahromi said, “The US imposed sanctions on three major Iranian aerospace entities overnight, but Iranian scientists will not remain behind the doors of sanctions,” Mehr News Agency reported.

Iran sent a monkey into space for the first time in January 2014.

In March 2014, Iran announced that it has sent the second monkey into space on the back of an explorer rocket, and that it has brought back and recovered the live cargo.

The Aerospace Industries Organization has said it had sent the living creature into space aboard an indigenous biocapsule as a prelude to sending humans into space.

Iran launched its first research rocket into space in 2009.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
