16 people killed in attacks by Boko Haram, rival faction in Nigeria’s Borno

The deadly attacks were conducted by Boko Haram and its splinter faction on military and civilian targets between Thursday and Saturday, said military and militia sources on Saturday.

The faction, which calls itself the West Africa Province (ISWAP) branch of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, made an alliance with Boko Haram in 2015 before separating in 2016, Presstv Reported.

ISWAP has launched repeated attacks in the African country in recent months after Daesh lost all its urban strongholds in Iraq and Syria following crushing defeats it received from government troops and their allied fighters in both Arab countries.

An unnamed military source told AFP that ISWAP terrorists ambushed a military convoy near Mauro village in Benisheikh district in the volatile state on Thursday.

“Our men on patrol fell into a terrorist ambush... which claimed 11 soldiers and wounded 16 others. Two other soldiers are still missing,” said the military officer, adding that the troops were traveling in three vehicles.

He further said terrorists made away with 11 AK-47 rifles and anti-aircraft gun mounted on their gun truck.

Separately on Thursday, Boko Haram terrorists opened fire on a vehicle in Frigi village, killing one person and wounding another, militia sources reported, adding that the Takfiri terrorists also killed two militia men in Gubio, some 80 kilometers from Maiduguri, the provincial capital.

On Saturday, Boko Haram terrorists also stormed a camp for those displaced by militancy in the town of Banki in the vicinity of the border with Cameroon, killing two civilians and wounding three vigilantes guarding the area.

About 27,000 people have been killed in a decade of terrorism in Nigeria, which has spilled over into neighboring Chad, Niger, and Cameroon and has forced more than two million people to flee their homes.