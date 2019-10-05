RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0604 GMT October 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259778
Published: 0407 GMT October 05, 2019

MPs: Hormuz peace initiative meant to end regional conflicts through dialogue

MPs: Hormuz peace initiative meant to end regional conflicts through dialogue

By Sadeq Dehqan

Senior Iranian lawmakers have described President Hassan Rouhani’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) as a strategic roadmap to ensure regional dialogue and non-military settlement of issues among the Persian Gulf nations.

In separate exclusive interviews with Iran Daily, Iranian lawmakers Seyyed Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, spokesman for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, and Qassem Saedi, a member of the Energy Committee of the Iranian legislature, underscored the significance of Tehran’s peace initiative and said regional peace and security would not be achievable without Iran.

Naqavi said there was no regional issue that could not be resolved through negotiations. Therefore, he added, the HOPE initiative seeks peaceful strategies to end regional disputes and conflicts.

He also expressed hope that the president’s roadmap will be accepted by regional states and become a cornerstone for peace.

“Fortunately, regional countries including ranking authorities of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have given positive signals regarding the dialogic settlement of regional differences.”

The official went on to say that the Islamic Republic has always maintained its strategic policy of defusing tensions through negotiations.

“Based on that, we believe there is no need for dispute, clash and military intervention by colonialist countries in the region’s affairs,” noted Naqavi.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Sa’edi said Iran is prepared to engage peacefully and interact with its Persian Gulf neighbors over regional issues.

Iran’s “key role in the region calls for any effort for sustainable peace to include negotiations and interaction with Iran.”

Sa’edi said that localization of security in regional waterways is among the objectives of Iran and other neighbors as foreign powers only engage in campaigns of intimidation and tension.

He added that the Islamic Republic will maintain the security of commercial ships and others, but if any vessel commits a nonconventional deed in those waterways, the responsibility lies with them.

He also underlined the Islamic Republic’s policy of good neighborly relations and interaction with regional states, inviting Iran’s neighbor’s to follow suit.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Hormuz
initiative
conflicts
dialogue
Naqavi Hosseini
Saedi
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0597 sec