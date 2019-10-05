MPs: Hormuz peace initiative meant to end regional conflicts through dialogue

By Sadeq Dehqan

Senior Iranian lawmakers have described President Hassan Rouhani’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) as a strategic roadmap to ensure regional dialogue and non-military settlement of issues among the Persian Gulf nations.

In separate exclusive interviews with Iran Daily, Iranian lawmakers Seyyed Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, spokesman for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, and Qassem Saedi, a member of the Energy Committee of the Iranian legislature, underscored the significance of Tehran’s peace initiative and said regional peace and security would not be achievable without Iran.

Naqavi said there was no regional issue that could not be resolved through negotiations. Therefore, he added, the HOPE initiative seeks peaceful strategies to end regional disputes and conflicts.

He also expressed hope that the president’s roadmap will be accepted by regional states and become a cornerstone for peace.

“Fortunately, regional countries including ranking authorities of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have given positive signals regarding the dialogic settlement of regional differences.”

The official went on to say that the Islamic Republic has always maintained its strategic policy of defusing tensions through negotiations.

“Based on that, we believe there is no need for dispute, clash and military intervention by colonialist countries in the region’s affairs,” noted Naqavi.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Sa’edi said Iran is prepared to engage peacefully and interact with its Persian Gulf neighbors over regional issues.

Iran’s “key role in the region calls for any effort for sustainable peace to include negotiations and interaction with Iran.”

Sa’edi said that localization of security in regional waterways is among the objectives of Iran and other neighbors as foreign powers only engage in campaigns of intimidation and tension.

He added that the Islamic Republic will maintain the security of commercial ships and others, but if any vessel commits a nonconventional deed in those waterways, the responsibility lies with them.

He also underlined the Islamic Republic’s policy of good neighborly relations and interaction with regional states, inviting Iran’s neighbor’s to follow suit.