Turkey arrests five Germans over links to Kurdish militants: Report

The pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya news agency said late Friday that the suspects, who were detained this week, were taken into custody on charges of spreading propaganda and being member of an illegal organization, which was not named but is likely the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Presstv Reported.

The agency said that the suspects were being held in the Turkish capital, Ankara, adding that the arrests were part of an investigation by the Ankara public prosecutor.

The Prosecutor’s office has yet to confirm the report.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry said it was "aware of the cases" and that the embassy in Ankara was providing consular assistance.

The ministry denied claims that German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had provided Turkish authorities with information leading to the detention of the five during his visit to Ankara this week.

A ministry spokesman, however, did not rule out that such information could have been exchanged "as part of the routine cooperation between our security services."

Back in March, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned that people in Europe and Germany who attend terrorist organization meetings would be arrested when they arrive in Turkey.

"We have now taken measures against those who take part in the terror organization’s meetings in Europe, Germany and then come to Antalya, Bodrum, Mugla for a holiday,” said Soylu (pictured below).

"Let them enter the airports. They will be detained," he said.

The PKK has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region since 1984. Besides Turkey, the European Union and the US have also declared the militant group a terrorist organization.

Over the past few months, Turkish ground and air forces have been carrying out operations against PKK positions in the country as well as in northern Iraq and neighboring Syria.

On Saturday, Turkish military aircraft “neutralized” nearly three dozen PKK members when they carried out a string of airstrikes against terrorist hideouts in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said that the operations were carried out in Zap, Gara and Avasin regions.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

More than 40,000 people have been killed during the three-decade conflict between Turkey and the autonomy-seeking militant group.