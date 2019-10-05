Chinese company building Africa's tallest tower in Egypt

China is building Africa's tallest tower titled "New Administrative Capital" in Cairo, Egypt, which is set to open January 2020.

It is an ambitious project to relocate all the state and government institutions, ministries, international agencies and diplomatic missions to a new high-tech smart city.

The building is expected to house nearly six million people in the next five years, Presstv Reported.

The tower is expected to be the second tallest in the Middle East after Burg Khalifa in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

"It's the highest tower in Africa, 385 meters high. It is made up of three parts. The first part is the office part, like an open space for offices, for businesses, banks, agencies. The second part is an apartment which is on top of the office part in the middle of the height of this tower, and it's fully furnished apartments. The top part is the hotel, guest rooms as usual with lobbies and all the features that you can find in a hotel," said Yousery Salamouny, resident engineer of the Dar El Handasa Consultants.

The iconic tower is being constructed by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

"The Central Business District, it's the first area in Egypt that's designed for businesses and for start-up businesses, companies, agencies and banks. This CBD project is actually 22 towers, they serve more than one purpose. They have some residential towers, some office towers and also hotels," said Salamouny.

The CSCEC is providing all its capabilities to ensure that the iconic tower, built at a huge cost, lives up to its name.

"This is the most important construction of our company in this country, so we organized many engineers. They belong to different departments and we are working together to make our best in order to construct this project," said Gao Xiang, quality control engineer of the CSCEC.