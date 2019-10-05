Scottish Independence marchers bring Edinburgh to ‘standstill’

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in the march, which began at Holyrood Park and is set to conclude with a rally in The Meadows, a large park to the south of Edinburgh city centre, Presstv Reported.

The pro-independence march is expected to bring parts of the Scottish capital to a standstill.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) movement, which is organizing the march, is expecting “more than 100,000 people” on the streets.

The AUOB has organized 21 events since it was formed in 2014. To date, it has organized marches and rallies across Scotland, including Glasgow, Galashiels, Oban, Ayr, Aberdeen and Perth.

Earlier, the leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, gave a huge boost to the march by tweeting: “Good luck to everyone marching for independence in Edinburgh later. I’m not able to be there in person today, but I will be with you in spirit. Have a great day. And be in no doubt - independence is coming”.

Sturgeon, who is also Scotland’s First Minister, is campaigning for a Scottish independence referendum in the second half of 2020.

Whilst Sturgeon will not be at the march, other key players in the Scottish nationalist movement are expected to address the rally. The most high profile speaker is Joanna Cherry, the SNP MP who spearheaded the legal battle against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament.

Other high-profile speakers include the Scottish comedian Janey Godley, broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli (who has Sikh heritage) and veteran politician Tommy Sheridan.