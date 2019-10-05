RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0604 GMT October 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259782
Published: 0432 GMT October 05, 2019

Scottish Independence marchers bring Edinburgh to ‘standstill’

Scottish Independence marchers bring Edinburgh to ‘standstill’

The “biggest” Scottish independence march is taking place in Edinburgh today, as the Scottish independence movement steps up a gear.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in the march, which began at Holyrood Park and is set to conclude with a rally in The Meadows, a large park to the south of Edinburgh city centre, Presstv Reported.

The pro-independence march is expected to bring parts of the Scottish capital to a standstill.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) movement, which is organizing the march, is expecting “more than 100,000 people” on the streets.

The AUOB has organized 21 events since it was formed in 2014. To date, it has organized marches and rallies across Scotland, including Glasgow, Galashiels, Oban, Ayr, Aberdeen and Perth.

Earlier, the leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, gave a huge boost to the march by tweeting: “Good luck to everyone marching for independence in Edinburgh later. I’m not able to be there in person today, but I will be with you in spirit. Have a great day. And be in no doubt - independence is coming”.

Sturgeon, who is also Scotland’s First Minister, is campaigning for a Scottish independence referendum in the second half of 2020.

Whilst Sturgeon will not be at the march, other key players in the Scottish nationalist movement are expected to address the rally. The most high profile speaker is Joanna Cherry, the SNP MP who spearheaded the legal battle against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament.

Other high-profile speakers include the Scottish comedian Janey Godley, broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli (who has Sikh heritage) and veteran politician Tommy Sheridan.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Scottish
Independence
marchers
standstill
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1018 sec