Climate activists, Yellow Vests join forces at Paris mall protest

Activists from climate protection group Extinction Rebellion have joined "yellow vest" protesters to protest climate inaction and capitalism inside a Paris mall.

Dozens of demonstrators, many of them masked, blocked the doors to the city's Italie 2 mall and hung banners on the establishment's glass windows, Presstv Reported.

Yellow Vests, who have been marching in the city for months in demonstrations that have turned violent in its early days before winding down in the early summer, joined the group at the protest.

The protest launches a series of occupation of buildings organised by Extinction Rebellion throughout the month of October in the world's major cities such as Berlin, New York and London.

Saturday's action comes after other demonstrations led by the group in Paris, such as a bridge blockade in June that saw youth protesters clashing with police.