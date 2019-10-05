RSS
News ID: 259787
Published: 0537 GMT October 05, 2019

Grenade attack in Kashmir injures 10 amid India clampdown

A grenade attack in Kashmir's southern city of Anantnag has injured 10 people, including a traffic policeman and a journalist, police says to ANI and on Twitter, blaming "terrorists."

Many people in Kashmir have been seething since India stripped its portion of the Muslim-majority region of autonomy on August 5, shutting off phone networks and imposing curfew-like restrictions in some areas to dampen discontent, Presstv Reported.

Some of those curbs have been slowly relaxed, but mobile and internet communications in the Kashmir valley are largely still blocked.

The blast took place near a government office, a police official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to speak to media.

If confirmed, that would appear to mark the first attack near a government office since India's crackdown on the region. India's home ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, who both claim the territory in full. More than 40,000 people have been killed in an insurgency in the Indian part of Kashmir since 1989.

 
   
