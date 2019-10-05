Adam Price predicts independence referendum 'in the next decade'

The leader of Plaid Cymru (Party of Wales) has jolted the British political establishment by claiming that there will be a “referendum” on Welsh independence by 2030.

Adam Price, who has led the pro-independence party since September 2018, made the remarks yesterday during an interview with BBC Radio Wales, Presstv Reported.

The interview came on the heels of Price’s speech to Plaid Cymru’s conference at Swansea’s Grand Theatre. In the speech Price made a strong case for Welsh independence by proclaiming that “independence is imperative if we are to solve our problems as a nation”.

Bemoaning London’s long-term neglect of Wales, Price maintained that Wales “deserved” £20bn in “reconstruction funds paid for by Westminster”.

Price’s big push for independence has been followed by more nationalistic rhetoric by other senior Plaid Cymru leaders during the second day of the party’s autumn conference.

Addressing the party conference today, Jonathan Edwards said that Brexit “will do for independence” what “Thatcherism did for devolution”.

Edwards, who has been a Plaid Cymru MP for the constituency of Carmarthern East and Dinefwr since 2010, proclaimed that: “We can finish the job started by devolution”.

Most strikingly, Edwards predicted that the post-Brexit political landscape will radicalise Welsh politics by obliterating the centre ground of politics.

“The middle ground will increasingly evaporate on the national question”, Edwards predicted.

The robust nationalist rhetoric of Plaid Cymru leaders comes in the wake of a massive resurgence of Welsh nationalism this year.

There have been three large pro-independence rallies so far this year; the first in Cardiff (May), the second in Caernarfon (July) and the last in Merthyr Tydfil in September.

According to the latest YouGov opinion poll, conducted between 6-10 September with a sample size of 1039 people, 24 percent of respondents said they would vote for an independent Wales if a referendum were to be held tomorrow.

The support for independence jumps to 33 percent if Welsh statehood also entailed remaining in the European Union.