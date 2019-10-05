RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1011 GMT October 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259789
Published: 0601 GMT October 05, 2019

Trump orders significant NSC staff cut

Trump orders significant NSC staff cut

US President Donald Trump has ordered a significant staff cut in the National Security Council (NSC) as an imminent impeachment looms on the horizon.

Trump ordered the staff of NSC be significantly reduced as part of his abortive efforts to neutralize the impeachment inquiry triggered by a whistleblower complaint involving the NSC, media reports said on Saturday, Presstv Reported.

The whistleblower complaint highlighted Trump’s phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy,

The unidentified whistleblower, who is said to be a spy for the US intelligence apparatus, complained Trump had unlawfully used his office to pressure Zelensky to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The whistleblower revealed NSC officials had tried to keep the phone call between Trump and Zelensky under wraps by storing it in a secret computer system with highly restricted access, media reported.

In the phone call, Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskiy to investigate his Democratic rival, an unprecedented move that prompted the Democrats in the US House of Representatives to launch the impeachment inquiry.

US media said Trump had apparently subscribed to claims that the anonymous whistleblower was a member of the NSC.

The whistleblower worked on the NSC’s Ukraine desk under former President Barack Obama, according to reports.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Trump
NSC
staff cut
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0579 sec