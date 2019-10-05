RSS
News ID: 259790
Published: 0603 GMT October 05, 2019

US vaping-related deaths rise to 20, over 1,000 fall ill

US vaping-related deaths rise to 20, over 1,000 fall ill

Michigan and Pennsylvania state health officials confirmed one death each from a mysterious lung illness linked to e-cigarettes, bringing the total number of fatalities to 20 across 17 U.S. states.

Latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday listed 1,080 confirmed and probable cases of the illness as of Oct. 1.

The agency last week urged people to not use e-cigarettes with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), saying that the high-inducing component may have a role in causing the illness, Presstv Reported.

Here’s what we know about the vaping-related deaths so far:

- States that have reported deaths: Alabama, California (2), Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (2), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oregon (2), Virginia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

- Nearly 70% of the 889 patients, on whom data is available, are male, with 16% below 18 years of age, according to the CDC

- Data shows all reported patients have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping

- Patients have reported symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or chest pain, as well as nausea or diarrhea, according to the CDC

- Washington governor Jay Inslee last week urged state agencies to ban flavored and cannabis-derived vaping products and said more stringent rules could follow

- Massachusetts has imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products, including those used for marijuana, which is legal in the state

- Several vape shop owners have sued Massachusetts, asking the court to deem the ban “unconstitutional.”

- New York state, Michigan and Rhode Island have all banned the sale of flavored vaping products

 
   
