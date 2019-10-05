Trump’s impeachment inquiry seeks to divert attention from US problems: Analyst

“All of these activities….is designed to divert attention from what is clearly a serious situation with this country,” said Mark Dankof, who is also a broadcaster and pastor in San Antonio, Texas, Presstv Reported.

The US is suffering from the “destabilization of its political institutions, its national debt, its crime rate and its social destabilization,” Dankof told Press TV on Saturday.

Democrats in the lower chamber of Congress launched an impeachment inquiry in September after an unidentified whistleblower alleged Trump pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Democrats accuse Trump and his top administration officials of soliciting foreign interference in American elections for Trump's personal and political benefit.

The ongoing political scandal is the latest and perhaps most serious threat to Trump’s presidency, and the White House is failing to contain the crisis.

During a July 25 call, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak with Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani about whether Ukrainian officials improperly dropped an investigation of a company that hired Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Subsequently at a news conference on October 3, Trump openly encouraged China and Ukraine to investigate Biden before the 2020 US elections.

Historians and diplomats have called the severity of the controversy "unprecedented" in American history.

“This is not about Ukraine; it’s not about China; it’s all about Israel, and we have Israeli control of the Trump administration, we have Israeli control of the Democratic Party as well,” Dankof said.