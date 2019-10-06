South Korea suffers sharpest exports drop among major exporters

South Korea logged the sharpest drop in exports in the first seven months of the year among the world's top 10 largest nations in terms of outbound shipments, data showed Sunday.

According to the monthly data compiled by the World Trade Organization, South Korea's exports dropped 8.94 percent in the January-July period from a year earlier to $317.3 billion, followed by Hong Kong with a 6.74 percent sink, Germany with a 5.49 percent drop, Japan with a 5.03 percent decline and Britain with a 4.62 percent fall, Yonhap reported.

Despite a yearlong trade row with the United States, China's exports gained 0.59 percent on-year during the cited period. The US suffered a 0.9 percent drop in its exports, the data showed.

Overall, the 10 nations, including Italy, France and the Netherlands, logged combined exports of $5.6 trillion, down 2.84 percent from a year earlier, marking the first drop since 2016, when the comparable figure was a negative 5.14 percent.

The country's exports sank 11.7 percent on-year in September, extending their slump to a 10th consecutive month, hurt by still weak prices of semiconductors and the yearlong American-Sino trade war.

Outbound shipments reached $44.7 billion last month, compared with the $50.6 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.