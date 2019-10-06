South Korea suffers sharpest exports drop among major exporters

According to the monthly data compiled by the World Trade Organization, South Korea's exports dropped 8.94 percent in the January-July period from a year earlier to $317.3 billion, followed by Hong Kong with a 6.74 percent sink, Germany with a 5.49 percent drop, Japan with a 5.03 percent decline and Britain with a 4.62 percent fall, Yonhap reported.
Despite a yearlong trade row with the United States, China's exports gained 0.59 percent on-year during the cited period. The US suffered a 0.9 percent drop in its exports, the data showed.
Overall, the 10 nations, including Italy, France and the Netherlands, logged combined exports of $5.6 trillion, down 2.84 percent from a year earlier, marking the first drop since 2016, when the comparable figure was a negative 5.14 percent.
The country's exports sank 11.7 percent on-year in September, extending their slump to a 10th consecutive month, hurt by still weak prices of semiconductors and the yearlong American-Sino trade war.
Outbound shipments reached $44.7 billion last month, compared with the $50.6 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.