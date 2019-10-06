Scores of Hong Kong protesters arrested for defying mask ban

Hong Kong police and protesters clashed on Sunday as tens of thousands marched through the central city wearing face masks in defiance of emergency laws which threaten a year in prison for hiding their faces during demonstrations.

Police fired tear gas and used baton to charge protesters in several locations, while some protesters threw bricks and petrol bombs at law enforcement, as night began to fall, Reuters reported.

In the first arrests under the new emergency laws, police detained scores of protesters and unmasked their faces before placing them on buses.

Authorities had braced for two major protests on Sunday, fearing a recurrence of Friday night’s violent protests which saw the Asian financial center virtually shut down the next day.

Only hours after Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam invoked emergency powers last used more than 50 years ago, mask-wearing protesters took to the streets on Friday, setting subway stations on fire, smashing mainland China banks and clashing with police.

The rallies on Sunday on Hong Kong island and across the harbor in Kowloon had been largely peaceful until police began to try and disperse the crowds, saying they were participating in unlawful assemblies, blocking major roads, and ordered protesters to leave immediately.

Hong Kong’s four months of protests have plunged the Chinese city into its worst political crisis in decades and pose the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power six years ago.

The protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill has swelled into a movement against what is claimed as Beijing’s grip on the city.

China dismisses the accusation, saying foreign governments, including Britain and the United States, have fanned anti-China sentiment.