0350 GMT October 06, 2019

News ID: 259814
Published: 0315 GMT October 06, 2019

Three Iranian short films win awards at Australia’s CSFF

Three Iranian short films win awards at Australia's CSFF
Three Iranian short films won awards at the 24th edition of the Canberra Short Film Festival (CSFF) in Australia.

The festival’s Highly Commended Award went to ‘Greyish’, a short animated movie by Iranian director Eghbal Shirzaei Sani, Mehr News Agency reported.

The animation is about a woolen old man and the stages of life he goes through to metaphorically refer to other people’s lives.

It had previously participated at Edmonton International Film Festival in Canada, as well as Cartoon Club – International Festival of Animation Cinema, Comics and Games in Italy.

In addition, ‘Extra Sauce’, by Iranian filmmaker Alireza Qassemi, and ‘You're Still Here’, by Katayoun Parmar, received the festival’s awards for the Best screenplay and the Best Cinematography, respectively.

The locally run CSFF screens short films from Australia and around the globe across six locations in the Canberra region. The festival has nine award categories, including the Canberra, national and international categories. This year’s festival had more than 380 entries globally across various categories.

The international category is for films made outside Australia that run under 20 minutes and have been produced in the last 18 months.

It is a competition-based fest with awards and prizes in various categories.

Running for 24 years, it awards filmmakers across nine categories: Canberra, National, International, Animation, Documentary, 2-Minute, Schools/U18s, Music Video and First Nations Stories.

The fest was held from September 8-22.

 

   
Resource: Mehr News Agency
