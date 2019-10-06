Iran’s ‘Box Man’ goes to Alwar film festival in India

Iranian short film, ‘Box Man,’ written and directed by Manouchehr Teymourzadeh, will take part in the first edition of Alwar International Film Festival in India, to be held during January 4-5, 2020.

It will be the fourth international screening of the Iranian short film, according to Mehr News Agency.

‘Box Man’ narrates the story of a middle-aged reporter who, to achieve success, is making a film about a teenager living inside a wooden box. The teenager refuses to come out of the box despite his mother’s pleas.

Meanwhile, the reporter gains greater familiarity with the world of the teenager and becomes enraptured by his life inside the box.

The Iranian short film was nominated for the best foreign film and best supporting actor award at Hollywood Dreams Film Festival in the US, and received nominations in three categories at the Action on Film MegaFest, again in the US.

The film also took part in the 9th London Lift-Off Film Festival in the UK.

The city of Alwar, known as the tiger gate of Rajasthan in western India, will present its first international film festival in January.

The festival is dedicated to independent films and has live screenings.