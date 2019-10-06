RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0350 GMT October 06, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259817
Published: 0334 GMT October 06, 2019

Iranians collect three Karate 1 PL golds

Iranians collect three Karate 1 PL golds
ikf.ir
Sara Bahmanyar

Sports Desk

Iran grabbed five kumite medals, including three golds, at the 2019 Karate 1 Premier League in Moscow, capital of Russia, claiming the top spot of the sixth round of the competitions.

On Sunday, Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar beat German Shara Hubrich 1-0 in the women’s -50kg final to claim her second successive gold at this year’s competitions, having won the first in Tokyo, Japan, in early September.

Azerbaijan’s Nurane Aliyeva and Ranran Li of China jointly settled for the bronze medals of the division.

 

ikf.ir

Rozita Alipour

 

Rozita Alipour also finished her campaign with a gold medal to boost her chances of securing a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

ALipour, representing Iran in the women’s -61kg weight class, overcame Haya Jumaa of Canada 1-0 in the final.

Serbian Jovana Prekovic and Xiaoyan Yin shared the third spot of the category.

ikf.ir

Zabihollah Poursheib

 

Zabihollah Poursheib took the country’s gold tally to three with a victory in the men’s -84kg final.

Poursheib, 31, a three-time world gold medalist, beat Japanese Ryutaro Araga in the final with Russian Denis Denisenko and Jessie Da Costa of France – beaten by Poursheib in the semis – taking the bronze medals.

Additionally, Sajjad Ganjzadeh took the men’s +84kg silver after suffering a 7-3 defeat against Gogita Arkania of Georgia.

Bahman Asgari had opened the account for Iran with a men’s -75kg bronze, following a 3-1 victory over Rodrigo Saenz-Torre.

Spain followed Iran in the overall standings with five medals (two golds), followed by Azerbaijan, Japan and Russia.

More than 600 karatekas represented 85 countries at the sixth round of the competitions on October 4-6.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Zabihollah Poursheib
Sara Bahmanyar
Rozita Alipour
2019 Karate 1 Premier League
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2100 sec