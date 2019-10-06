RSS
0350 GMT October 06, 2019

News ID: 259818
Published: 0320 GMT October 06, 2019

Iranian photographer among top 10 in Russia’s Fine Art Contest

mehrnews.com

Iranian photographer, Mostafa Nodeh, was selected among the top 10 photographers participating in the Fine Arts Contest in Russia.

A total of 3,162 photographers, from 105 countries, participated in the contest, Mehr News Agency reported.

His work was selected as one of the world’s top three, out of 8,650 photographs.

mehrnews.com 

He has won numerous global awards and is a member of the Association of Photographers of Iran, a member of Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP) – an international organization of national associations of photography – and a member of the Young Photographers Club.

 

   
Resource: Mehr News Agency
