Iran’s six-month trade goes over $42b

Iran’s non-oil trade during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22) exceeded $42 billion, Head of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mirashrafi said on Sunday.

Iran's non-oil exports (excluding crude oil, kiln oil and kerosene) amounted to more than 70 million tons valued at $ 20.9 billion during this period, reported IRNA.

The top five exporters to Iran during this period were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan.

Iran also imported 16.5 million tons of goods valued at $ 21.2 billion during the six-month period.

On Thursday, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said his country was planning to further decrease the volume of imports by 2021, in a move to increase national economy’s resistance to US pressures.

Rahmani said Iran’s import volume will diminish to $10 billion by 2021.

“Realizing the objective calls for $2 billion worth of investment,” he noted.

Rahmani also hailed efforts by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) for providing liquidity for industries especially in the six months of the current year.

He described the issue of liquidity as the most important concern of production boom in the country and said, “With coordination made in this regard, great steps have been taken in order to resolve the problem.”

Last week, CBI Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati announced that inflation had stabilized and that the national currency, the rial, had partially recovered, while the economy recorded growth over the last 12 months despite US sanctions.

Also in September, Deputy Head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Ali Asghar Mosaheb announced that Iran was ready to undertake new measures to further strengthen its non-oil exports with a new bill due at the Parliament.