Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran set to launch energy corridor

Baku, Moscow and Tehran are preparing to create a north-south energy corridor, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

A feasibility study is currently underway on the creation of the Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran North-South Energy Corridor, Sputnik reported.

The minister noted that the energy systems of Azerbaijan and Russia operate in a synchronized state and the electricity exchange is underway.

“In 2018, more than 121 million kWh of electricity was exported from Azerbaijan to Russia, and over 76 million kWh of electricity was imported from Russia,” Mustafayev said.

Russia’s System Operator and Power Company Rosseti, Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji and Iran’s Tavanir (Iran Power Generation and Transmission Company) are parties to the agreement.

In September Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian told IRNA that Iran and Afghanistan agreed to accelerate their cooperation in the electricity sector through setting up a joint taskforce.

The minister said: “The Afghan president has recommended the establishment of this taskforce and we are waiting for it to be set up as soon as possible.”

Referring to the agreement between the two countries on repair of turbines and transformers of Afghanistan, Ardakanian said the related tasks are underway.

Based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries on August 18, Iran is going to repair damaged electric transformers and turbines of power plants in Afghanistan.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri and the Director General of Tavanir Mohammad Hassan Motavalizadeh on the Iranian side and Amanallah Ghaleb, the director general of Afghanistan Electricity Company, on the Afghan side.

In the MoU, the two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of “repairing the worn-out power transmission equipment,” “construction of armor lines,” “synchronization of two countries’ grids,” and other issues related to the electricity industry.