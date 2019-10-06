Iran to use all means to export oil: Minister

Iran will not cave in to US pressure and is determined to exhaust every possible means to export its oil and related products, Iranian Oil Ministry’s website Shana quoted Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh as saying on Sunday.

“We will use every possible way to export our oil and we will not succumb to America’s pressure, because exporting oil is Iran’s legitimate right,” Zanganeh said.

The United States has been tightening the screws on Tehran’s main source of income, aiming to cut Iranian oil sales to zero, after US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic last November to upend the country’s foreign oil sales.

Washington has been ratcheting up sanctions in its attempts to return Iran to negotiating table for a new deal in order to curb the country’s missile capabilities as well and diminish its influence in the region.

While the sanctions resulted in a decline in Iran’s oil sales and created economic pressure, the Americans failed to achieve their primary goals.

China and other countries are receiving oil shipments from a larger number of Iranian tankers than was previously known, The New York Times recently reported.

The continued flow of oil underscores the difficulty the Trump administration has had in using sanctions to bring Iranian oil exports to zero, after breaking with allies and partners on Iran policy.

In September, Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Energy Dan Brouillette expressed deep regret about China’s refusal to obey Washington's sanctions on Iran, saying his country is “very concerned” about Beijing’s purchases of the Iranian oil.

However, the increasing US pressure on Iran has scared away foreign investors from doing business in the country.

Last year, China’s National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) replaced French oil company Total as the operator of Phase 11 project at Iran’s South Pars gas field after the French company ended its participation rather than violate US sanctions.

But late last year, CNPC suspended investment in the field in response to US pressure.

“China’s CNPC has totally pulled out of the South Pars Phase 11 development and Iran’s Petropars Company will carry out the job,” Shana quoted Zanganeh as saying.

Iran holds the world’s second-largest known reserves of natural gas and the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves.

Much of its natural gas comes from its massive South Pars field, which it shares with Qatar. The initial plan for the development of South Pars involved building 20 wells and two wellhead platforms, a project that would have a capacity of 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day.

Ties with neighbors

Iran’s oil minister also on Sunday referred to relations with Iran’s neighbors, saying that Tehran wants to improve ties with Persian Gulf Arab countries.

A recent Yemen drone attack on the Saudi oil facilities worsened already strained relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the September 14 attack on its oil facilities without providing evidence, a charge Tehran denies.

Shana also quoted Zanganeh as saying that Iran wanted to improve ties with Persian Gulf Arab countries.

“We want to be friends with all regional countries ... they must not regard us as their enemy ... Our mutual enemy is outside the Middle East.”

“We have no dispute with Saudi Arabia ... I have no problem to meet with Saudi Arabia’s oil minister,” Zanganeh said.