EU presses UK to resubmit Brexit plan as end-game looms

The opening ceremony held at the AEOI complex was attended by the organization’s spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, Finnish Ambassador to Tehran Keijo Norvanto, and Head of the EU Delegation to the UN/IAEA in Vienna, Stephan Klement, who is also the Special Adviser for Nuclear Issues on Iran.

Addressing the ceremony in Tehran, Kamalvandi highlighted Iran-Europe cooperation with a focus on nuclear safety and relevant projects. He also referred to the holding of three high-level Iran-EU seminars.

“Despite all problems and predicaments, cooperation continues in a bid to improve cooperation and exchange information in line with the implementation of projects related to the third annex to the JCPOA,” he noted.

He also said holding specialized and legal courses will be a turning point.

“Holding such courses is of great significance as such a move is in keeping with the exchange of relevant legal information, especially with regards to the issue resolving the problem of disarmament,” he said.

Kamalvandi said that despite all issues and obstacles, the Islamic Republic’s nuclear cooperation will continue in a bid to exchange information regarding the implementation of projects related to peaceful nuclear cooperation under the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The five-day training course on nuclear law will include lectures on a wide range of nuclear-related topics such as nuclear safety, national and international frameworks of nuclear safety, Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material, drawing up a draft on nuclear regulations, international conventions and principles of responsibility toward nuclear issues, as well as nuclear fuel cycle and nuclear power economics.

Lecturers for the course have been selected from nuclear law experts at the IAEA and EU levels.

“On the international level, nuclear law must contain requirements similar to the World Constitution, in a way that similar and unbiased rules and tasks are applied to all countries, including the non-proliferation, which has cast a dark shadow of uncertainty over the future of the world,” Kalamvandi said, as quoted by Mehr News Agency.

The Iranian official also said the country will continue to scale back its commitments under the Iran nuclear deal unless the other signatories live up to their commitments.

Kamalvandi said “next steps are in the offing if the other parties fail to take action.”

He recalled that Iran’s reduction of its obligations under the JCPOA was in response to the United States’ illegal withdrawal from the agreement and aimed at “striking a balance between the rights and obligations” of the signatories.

He also said that Iran would be ready to resume honoring the nuclear deal in its entirety as soon as the other parties do the same, warning that, otherwise, Tehran will continue to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

Mehr, Tasnim and IFP contributed to the story.