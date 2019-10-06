Boris Johnson 'will dare the Queen to SACK him'

This time, the PM will dare the Queen to sack him and trigger an election rather than resign in an attempt to drive through Brexit on October 31, the Sunday Times reported, citing cabinet ministers, Presstv Reported.

Senior aides said Johnson would not stand aside if his proposals were rejected by Brussels and he is prepared to “squat” in Downing Street even if MPs declare no confidence in his government and reach a consensus on a caretaker prime minister to replace him.

As he squirms in a trap of his own making, Boris Johnson has promised to pull the country out of the EU by the end of the month, whether the talks succeed or not. Meanwhile Parliament has already legislated to prevent him from taking the UK out of the European bloc without a withdrawal agreement.

The Sunday Times reports a senior cabinet minister said: “Our opponents have flouted convention and there is nothing in the Fixed-term Parliaments Act that says you have to resign.”

“The Queen is not going to fire the prime minister. She would dissolve parliament and let the people decide.”

“Unless the police turn up at the doors of 10 Downing Street with a warrant for the prime minister’s arrest, he won’t be leaving,” one senior Conservative said in the report.

In such circumstances, the only way to remove him would be for the Queen herself to dismiss him, something a monarch has not done to a Prime Minister for almost 200 years.

The last time a British monarch fired a Prime Minister was in 1834, when William IV sacked Lord Melbourne, only for the Whig PM to return the following year.

Mr Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express.co.uk: “This obviously sounds a sensational story and is one of many during this period of unparalleled political uncertainty."

“There is obviously no precedent for such a bizarre situation especially given the way our constitutional monarchy works.”

In an unprecedented escalation of the constitutional crisis in the UK, the current situation resembled a work of fiction. It’s again up to Queen to decide the end of the story.