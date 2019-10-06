RSS
0718 GMT October 06, 2019

News ID: 259840
Published: 0607 GMT October 06, 2019

PM makes final dash for Brexit as zero hour approaches

PM makes final dash for Brexit as zero hour approaches

With the clock ticking on Britain’s scheduled departure from the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to maintain that a deal may still be struck.

Johnson makes the optimistic prediction in two separate columns for two Sunday newspapers.

Writing for the Sun on Sunday, Johnson claims that: “We will be packing our bags and walking out [of the EU] on October 31”, Presstv Reported.

“The only question is whether Brussels cheerily waves us off with a mutually agreeable deal, or whether we will be forced to head off on our own”, Johnson adds.

Meanwhile in his Sunday Express article, Johnson strikes a more conciliatory tone by reaching out to EU leaders.

“So I say to our European friends: grasp the opportunity that our new proposal provides. Join us at [the] negotiating table in a spirit of compromise and co-operation. And let’s make Brexit work for both sides”, Johnson writes cheerfully.

The PM’s optimistic assessment does not chime with the prevailing political mood, as both the EU and even his own officials continue to strike a negative tone.

Writing for The Telegraph yesterday, Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay told the EU and dissenting British MPs that the “government won’t back down on Brexit”.

And in the latest downbeat assessment from the EU side, Latvian Prime Minister, Krisjanis Karins, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show that if the offer from the British government turns out to be “take it or leave it” then striking a deal is going to prove “very difficult”.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Brexit
Britain
Prime Minister
 
