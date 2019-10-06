Four killed, five injured in Kansas City mass shooting

9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave.
-
Enemy retreating in sign of victory for revolution: IRGC
-
Iran-EU training course on nuclear law kicks off
-
Iran filing action against US over cyber strikes: Official
-
Iran deems ties with neighbors a top priority: Zarif
-
Iran to use all means to export oil: Minister
-
Iranian photographer among top 10 in Russia’s Fine Art Contest
-
Iran’s ‘Box Man’ goes to Alwar film festival in India
-
Three Iranian short films win awards at Australia’s CSFF
-
MPs: Hormuz peace initiative meant to end regional conflicts through dialogue
-
Iranian held in Australia returns home; Aussies’ also freed