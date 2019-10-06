RSS
0718 GMT October 06, 2019

News ID: 259846
Published: 0638 GMT October 06, 2019

Four killed, five injured in Kansas City mass shooting

Four killed, five injured in Kansas City mass shooting

Four people were killed and five others wounded early on Sunday in a shooting at a Kansas City bar, police and local Kansas media reported.

"9 shot, four dead at 10th and Central Ave," the Kansas City police department said on its Twitter account, Presstv Reported.

KSHB television quoted a police spokesman as saying one or more suspects entered the KC Tequila bar at that location and began shooting.

Shells from a handgun were reported to have been found at the scene.

Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told KSHB no one was in custody, and police did not know if there was more than one shooter.

All four men who were killed were Hispanic, but Tomasic said authorities do not believe the shooting was racially motivated. The shooting happened in a largely Hispanic neighborhood.

Tomasic said the five wounded were taken to area hospitals and were believed to be in stable condition.

Police did not release any additional information about the victims.

Tomasic cautioned that police are still investigating exactly what happened. He says they’re reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses while looking for the gunmen.

 
   
