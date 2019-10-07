Sarri plays down importance of Juve leading Serie A after beating Inter

Gonzalo Higuain came off the bench to net the winner in the 80th minute in the Derby d”Italia to ensure Antonio Conte suffered a first defeat in charge of Inter in Serie A, the Daily Mail reported.
The victory put Sarri’s Juventus side one point ahead of Inter at the top of the Serie A table after seven matches.
Sarri told Juve’s official website, “Overtaking (Inter) at this time has little meaning.
“What matters is the performance and character shown against a strong team, which had always won up to this moment.
“We entered the game with a good approach, and we deserved to win.”
Paulo Dybala had put the reigning champion in front in the fourth minute at San Siro but Juve was pegged back through a Lautaro Martinez penalty.
However, Sarri’s side had the last laugh with Higuain grabbing the all-important goal – picking up Cristiano Ronaldo’s pass in the box before firing the ball beyond Samir Handanovic.