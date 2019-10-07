RSS
0352 GMT October 07, 2019

Published: 0206 GMT October 07, 2019

Sarri plays down importance of Juve leading Serie A after beating Inter

juventus.com

Maurizio Sarri refused to get carried away following Juventus’ narrow victory over Inter Milan on Sunday.

Gonzalo Higuain came off the bench to net the winner in the 80th minute in the Derby d”Italia to ensure Antonio Conte suffered a first defeat in charge of Inter in Serie A, the Daily Mail reported.

The victory put Sarri’s Juventus side one point ahead of Inter at the top of the Serie A table after seven matches.  

Sarri told Juve’s official website, “Overtaking (Inter) at this time has little meaning.

“What matters is the performance and character shown against a strong team, which had always won up to this moment.

“We entered the game with a good approach, and we deserved to win.”

Paulo Dybala had put the reigning champion in front in the fourth minute at San Siro but Juve was pegged back through a Lautaro Martinez penalty.

However, Sarri’s side had the last laugh with Higuain grabbing the all-important goal – picking up Cristiano Ronaldo’s pass in the box before firing the ball beyond Samir Handanovic.

 

 

 

   
Maurizio Sarri
Juventus
Inter
Serie A
