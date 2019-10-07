Russian journalist nabbed over visa violation: Tehran

A Russian journalist being held in Iran was detained last week for a visa violation and not over espionage, ISNA quoted the Iranian government spokesman as saying on Monday.

The official said Yulia Yuzik’s case was undergoing a “quick review” by Iranian authorities, but gave no more details.

“Her case was a matter of visa violation and it was not related to espionage ... Yuzik’s case is under quick review by Iranian authorities,” said the spokesman, Ali Rabiei.

The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped that Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik who was detained in Tehran last week would be released soon.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it has “invited” Iran's ambassador to Moscow to clarify the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the Russian journalist.

Mehdi Sanaei was "invited to the foreign ministry to quickly clarify the circumstances" and ensure the rights of journalist Yulia Yuzik are observed, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The Iranian ambassador told Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov that Yuzik had been detained to be questioned, but "would soon be released," according to a statement by the ministry later Friday.

Yuzik, 38, who worked for several prominent Russian publications, was arrested in her hotel room on Wednesday.

Moscow and Tehran enjoy strong bilateral ties and have been working in a strategic partnership format on their issues of mutual interest.