Iran launches new air defense HQ in south

Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi officially inaugurated the “Persian Gulf Air Defense Headquarters” in the southern province of Bushehr in a bid to further tighten the country’s grip on the region.

The center is equipped with the latest homegrown surveillance technologies to enable Iranian forces to keep a better watch on the region.

The southern-based air defense forces of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will be under the direct command of the Persian Gulf Air Defense Headquarters.

During the ceremony, Major General Mousavi said that Iran will give a crushing response to any threat against the country, stressing that all necessary measures have been taken in ground, naval, and air defenses; there is no security gap in the country's defense apparatus.

The Iranian official added that Iran has vigilantly maintained the security of the Persian Gulf region over the past 40 years.

Speaking to reporters, Mousavi said Iran has gained such great power that even the enemies, which make occasional miscalculations, are aware of the true magnitude of the country’s might.

The commander also said the Persian Gulf region could become the safest zone in the world with the help of the regional countries.

He lashed out at the outside forces for bringing about insecurity and tension in the region.

He said the air defense forces of the Iranian Army and the IRGC are working together in coordination and synergy and are protecting all of the country's "important, sensitive and vital" areas.

The Iranian Armed Forces have also made all necessary preparations for powerful protection of the country's border areas, the senior commander added, noting that the country is impervious to threats.

On Saturday, the head of Iran’s Army Center for Strategic Studies, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan, said all the enemies’ moves at the borders and inside and outside the region are being carefully monitored through different systems.

He noted that the downing of an intruding US drone in June gave a “very strong warning” to the Americans because they sought to wage a “limited war in the region.”

On June 20 Iran shot down a US surveillance drone following its violation of Iranian airspace.