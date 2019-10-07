US scheme to upend Iranian economy has failed: VP

Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri underscored the country’s success in offsetting US sanctions and said Washington’s plot to undercut Iranian economy has gotten nowhere.

Addressing a ceremony to inaugurate a water supply project in the eastern city of Birjand on Monday, Jahangiri pointed to the US campaign of “maximum pressure,” and said the Americans assumed that Iranian economy would collapse under pressures, reported Tasnim News Agency.

“But today we are proud to announce that the Americans’ plan has failed, thanks to the endeavors of dear people across the country and the follow-up efforts by top executive officials,” he added.

He also pointed to the country’s progress in various economic areas despite US sanctions and said, “In all sectors of oil, energy, agriculture, metals and mines, roads and urban development, good plans have become operational in the country.”

Jahangiri also expressed hope that the Iranian administration would take effective steps in resolving the concerns of people so that they would live a better life.

The remarks come against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the US, with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways of circumventing the American bans and selling crude oil.