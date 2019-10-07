Iranian animation to vie at Romanian Oscar-qualifying festival

Iranian short animated film, ‘I Am a Wolf,’ directed by Amir Houshang Moein, has made it into the competition section of the 14th edition of Animest International Animation Film Festival in Romania.

The animation is about a number of students who are performing a play called, “The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats,” Mehr News Agency reported.

The child playing the role of the wolf knows that he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. In the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him help brighten his gloomy mood.

Animest International Animation Film Festival is the only festival in Romania dedicated to animated films. Founded in 2006, it gathers films from all over the world. The festival has six competitive categories both for short and feature films. The event focuses on various countries, animation studios and film schools, according to animest.ro.

The Festival Trophy is presented every year to one of the films competing in the short film competition section, and is selected by an international professional jury. Animest is an Oscar-qualifying festival. The recipient of the Animest Trophy is eligible for consideration in the Animated Short Film category of the Academy Awards.

The 14th edition of the festival will be held during October 4-13 in Bucharest.

‘I Am a Wolf’ has recently won the Grand Prize, ‘Light of ASIA,’ at the 15th Indie-AniFest Korea Independent Animation Film Festival in South Korea, as well as the Grand Prix of the 12th Paris International Film Festival in France.