Iran’s ‘Gray Body’ makes it to American film festival

Iranian short animated movie ‘Gray Body’, directed by Samaneh Shojaei, has been accepted into the competition program of the 15th Los Angeles Women's International Film Festival in the United States.

The animation depicts a doctor visiting patients in a calm manner. There are some psychiatric patients sitting in the waiting room. However, these patients cannot be expected to remain calm.

The 15th edition of Los Angeles Women's International Film Festival will be held during October 17-20, 2019, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Los Angeles Women's International Film festival (#LAWOMESFET) first burst into the scene in 2005, and was hailed as “a must attend event for all women in the entertainment industry”, according to lawomensfest.com.

The festival is produced by the Alliance of Women Filmmakers, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and equality of women in entertainment. It serves as a platform for women filmmakers worldwide to share their unique stories with Los Angeles' diverse audience. The festival has been covered by prominent media outlets.