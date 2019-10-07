Iran’s cultural, tourism exhibition opens in Turkey

Iran’s cultural and tourism exhibition opened in Ankara on Sunday, in collaboration with the Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkey.

Iranian handicrafts and cultural and artistic products – including engravings and miniatures – as well as pictures of the country’s cultural, historical and tourist attractions have been showcased in this exhibition with the aim of presenting Iran’s culture and ancient civilization to other nations, Mehr News Agency reported.

The expo is being held in cooperation with the Municipality of Altındağ in Ankara and will close on October 13.

Commenting on the event, the cultural attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Ankara, Mahmoud Sedqizadeh, stressed that holding such events is important as they help Iran better present its culture and attractions to the people of Turkey.

He expressed hope that Iran and Turkey would strengthen their relations by performing such activities.