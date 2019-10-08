Six-month non-oil exports to Afghanistan hit $151m

Iranian traders and companies exported $151 million worth of non-oil goods to Afghanistan through the eastern province of South Khorasan in the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21-September 22), a local official said.

Davoud Shahraki, the head of South Khorasan's Industry, Mine and Trade Organization also said that Afghans have exported $26million worth of commodities to Iran in the same period, menafn.com reported.

Some $26 million worth of Afghan goods were imported from Birjand and Mahiroud border crossings during the past six months, according to the official.

Head of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mirashrafi said on Sunday that Iran’s non-oil trade during March 21-September 22 exceeded $42 billion.

Iran's non-oil exports (excluding crude oil, kiln oil and kerosene) amounted to more than 70 million tons valued at $ 20.9 billion during this period.

The top five exporters to Iran during this period were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan.

Iran also imported 16.5 million tons of goods valued at $ 21.2 billion during the six-month period.

On Thursday, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said his country was planning to further decrease the volume of imports by 2021, in a move to increase national economy’s resistance to US pressures.

Rahmani said Iran’s import volume will diminish to $10 billion by 2021.

“Realizing the objective calls for $2 billion worth of investment,” he noted.

Rahmani also hailed efforts by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) for providing liquidity for industries especially in the six months of the current year.

He described the issue of liquidity as the most important concern of production boom in the country and said, “With coordination made in this regard, great steps have been taken in order to resolve the problem.”