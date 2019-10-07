Iranian flick ‘Iro’ to take part in India’s Guwahati festival

Art & Culture Desk

Iranian film ‘Iro’, directred by Hadi Mohaqeq, will participate in the third Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) in India.

The Indian film festival will be held during October 31-November 6, 2019, IRNA reported.

A total of 100 films from 65 countries are expected to take part in this edition of the fest.

‘Iro’ is Mohaqeq’s third film. His previous production was a highly praised film titled ‘Immortal’.

Reza Mohaqeq is the producer of ‘Iro’. Hadi Mohaqeq has written the film’s script. The flick has, so far, participated in a number of international fests including the São Paulo Film Festival in Brazil, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland, the Festival of Iranian Films in Prague and Beijing International Film Festival.

The film narrates the story of an old man who is living alone. His son, Sohrab, is in prison and is expected to be executed for murder. He has done his best to persuade the victim’s family to forgive his son. However, his son dies of stroke in prison. The old man sets out for the city to receive his son’s corpse. Many events unfold during the process he undergoes.

This edition of the festival will be divided into various sections and Iran will be the Country in Focus.

The first ever GIFF was organized by Jyoti Chitraban in association with DBH Regional Government Film and Television Institute with the support of the Government of Assam which was held from October 28 to November 2, 2017.

A total of 72 films from more than 30 countries were screened in the festival which was divided into various sections. Turkey was the Country in Focus in that edition of the fest.

Top filmmakers and envoys of many foreign countries took part in the festival in various capacities. A special package on South-East Asian countries was also curated by the festival directorate.

The second edition of the festival was held from October 25 to October 31, 2018. In that edition, the ASEAN countries were the Region of Focus. A total of over 100 films from more than 40 countries were screened during the festival.