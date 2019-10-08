Djokovic eyeing gold at Tokyo 2020

Novak Djokovic said he wants to go for gold at the Olympics in Tokyo next year as long as everything goes smoothly a Wimbledon beforehand.

The Serb has been widely touted to rival Roger Federer at Tokyo 2020 and said he is keen to be a part of the medal chase, Eurosport reported.

“There is a chance [I will play at the Olympics]. For example, Federer did not play in Rio,” Djokovic told reporters.

“Our season is long and we are full of new events.

“I will have to be healthy, my appearance in Japan will depend on Wimbledon results, the team schedule and my family."

Djokovic won the Tokyo Open in his first appearance at the tournament last week and could have proven to be a suitable warmup for next year’s Olympics.

Djokovic added, “The surface suits my game and the venue is amazing.

“First of all, I try to be ready for Tokyo Olympics in great shape.

“Last time I was injured and not in good condition. I’d like to reach the final and go further than in Beijing.

"I’ll fight for the Gold medal. Olympics is always in my heart. It’s special to represent my country in historic sport event."

“The tough loss has special place in my heart on and off the court.”