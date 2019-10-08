Iran nuclear deal and the European way

By Hossein Ziaee*

Josep Borrell, the Spanish foreign minister under socialist Pedro Sanchez since June 2018 who will replace outgoing European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on November 1, has, during his confirmation hearing at the European Parliament, described the 28-nation political bloc as the cornerstone in safeguarding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This is while French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian recently set forth a plan by the EU that called for Iran-US negotiations and envisioned a 15-billion-dollar credit mechanism, officially called the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), which would enable non-dollar commercial exchange between the bloc and Iran.

This is while considering the political scene in Europe and the US perspective toward the nuclear talks reveals the difficulties ahead in protecting the JCPOA based on the European model.

However, maintaining the nuclear agreement and its survival remains one of the undeniable necessities of international security.

A look at the remarks by the two European foreign ministers points to the difficulty of the path ahead and little impact of Europe in saving JCPOA. Most of all, it undermines the "credibility of European diplomacy" in global interactions.

On the other hand, while Europe has to spend more on the JCPOA in order to safeguard it, it is always seeking the most out of Iran and the US through its crafty pressuring tactics. That is to say that the real problem in implementing JCPOA is Europe’s insistence on spending the least to save the deal.

It is not without reason that creating pressure and costs for Iran has now become a "political trend" by Europeans.

This is while in fact neither the American nor the European interpretation of the JCPOA is capable of setting Iran back from its true rights under the international deal.

Furthermore, the credibility of JCPOA and Europeans has turned into a major political issue in the public opinion of Iranians.

Thus, Europe should not pass its important responsibility and underestimate Iranian "willpower" and lose the most important power in the Middle East – Iran.

* Hossein Ziaee is an Iranian journalist.