RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0511 GMT October 08, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259918
Published: 0327 GMT October 08, 2019

Iranian short animation wins award at British fest

Iranian short animation wins award at British fest
IRNA

Iranian short animated film ‘I Still Have Your Eyes’, directed by Hamid Haqjou, received an award at the Cheap Thrills! Zero Budget Film Festival 2019 in the UK.

‘I Still Have Your Eyes’ is about a young man’s dream. He creates a story based on his dream, according to Mehr News Agency.

It has also won an award at the 2019 Music Shorts Film Festival in the US.

The British event is a free independent community film festival. The fest was created in 2011 by a team of freelance artists, art managers and filmmakers. This year, the theme of the festival was ‘Heros’. The length of the short animations participating in the fest has to be 12 minutes or less than that. The works are required to be entraining focusing on family and friendly themes.

The fest’s top animated films will be screened in the UK on November 16 and will be given awards and certificates of merit on the same day.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iranian
short
animation
wins
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2025 sec