Iranian short animation wins award at British fest

Iranian short animated film ‘I Still Have Your Eyes’, directed by Hamid Haqjou, received an award at the Cheap Thrills! Zero Budget Film Festival 2019 in the UK.

‘I Still Have Your Eyes’ is about a young man’s dream. He creates a story based on his dream, according to Mehr News Agency.

It has also won an award at the 2019 Music Shorts Film Festival in the US.

The British event is a free independent community film festival. The fest was created in 2011 by a team of freelance artists, art managers and filmmakers. This year, the theme of the festival was ‘Heros’. The length of the short animations participating in the fest has to be 12 minutes or less than that. The works are required to be entraining focusing on family and friendly themes.

The fest’s top animated films will be screened in the UK on November 16 and will be given awards and certificates of merit on the same day.