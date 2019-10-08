Documentary directors from 100 countries willing to participate in Iran’s Cinema Verite

Art & Culture Desk

Directors of close to 6,000 short and feature-length documentaries from 100 countries have applied to take part in the 13th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival (Cinema Verite).

The directors who have sent their works to the secretariat of the Iranian festival are from Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Spain, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, the US, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Poland, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, Greece, Ukraine, China, India, Indonesia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Romania, Bangladesh, Slovenia, Colombia, Pakistan, Austria, the Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Lebanon, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Finland, South Korea, Serbia, Sweden, Iraq, Belarus, Chile, Singapore, South Africa, Afghanistan, Denmark, Japan, Thailand, Ecuador, Hungary, Nigeria, Venezuela, Uganda, Peru, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Armenia, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tunisia, Kosovo, Lithuania, Morocco, Norway, Algeria, Georgia, Latvia, Palestine, Slovakia, Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Uruguay and Hong Kong, IRNA reported.

Some of the submitted works have been produced by the world’s leading and most important documentary production and distribution companies. In addition, documentaries either awarded or acclaimed at other major international festivals, such as Cannes Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Locarno International Film Festival and International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, will also participate in different sections of Cinema Verite

The selection panel of the fest has already begun reviewing the documentaries and will announce participants in different sections by November 6. Cinema Verite will be held in Tehran during December 9-16, 2019.

Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam will be the secretary of the festival.