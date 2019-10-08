Iran to sue US over breach of nuclear deal: VP

The Iranian vice president for legal affairs said the Islamic Republic will push court action to seek damages caused by the United States after Washington’s violation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In an interview with ICANA, Laya Joneydi said the legal department of the administration has called on relevant government bodies to assess the damages caused by the deal violations.

She said Iran will bring charges against the United States and seek an undisclosed amount of damages as a result of America’s "breach of the nuclear deal”.

Iran has already sued the Trump administration in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the imposition of sanctions.

Tehran is also set to provide the court with documentation about Iran’s loss of revenue under the Trump administration sanctions and will argue that the country deserves to be compensated for these losses, according to the latest statements by Iranian officials.

Referring to Iran’s complaint, the vice president said a temporary order was also issued in favor of Iran.

On October 3 last year, the UN’s top court issued a ruling, reprimanding the US over its re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, and ordered Washington to lift restrictive measures linked to humanitarian trade, food, medicine and civil aviation.

The court's "unanimous order was a clear testament to the illegality of the US sanctions against our country and its people," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi said at the time.

According to the legal department of the government, Tehran is seeking compensation for damages; therefore, we are working to document all the damages and provide the conditions for compensation,” the vice president, Joneydi added.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord in May 2018 and re-imposed the sanctions that had been lifted under the nuclear deal. He also ordered fresh sanctions.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal, Tehran in return started the reduction of its commitments to the nuclear deal, based on Articles 26 and 36 of the international agreement officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).