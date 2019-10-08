Iran's non-oil exports exceed $60b in 18 months

Iran exported more than $60 billion worth of non-oil goods during the past 18 months, Iran's Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand said.

“Iran’s non-oil exports reached 61 billion dollars over past 18 months,” Dejpasand said, reported Fars News Agency.

He added that only $27 billion have been repatriated, that is, 45 percent of the total sum.

Iran obliged exporters several months ago to repatriate their forex revenues in a bid to resuscitate the country’s economy.

On Sunday, Head of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mirashrafi said Iran’s non-oil trade with the world surpassed $42 billion in the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21-September 22).

Iran's non-oil exports (excluding crude oil, kiln oil and kerosene, as well as luggage exports) amounted to more than 70 million tons valued at $20.9 billion during this period (Iranian Calendar system starting from March 2019), according to Iran Customs.

According to the report, the top five exports destinations during this period were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan, respectively, accounting for 75% of Iran's total export value.

Iran also imported 16.5 million tons of goods valued at $ 21.2 billion during the period.