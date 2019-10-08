National roadmap for contract farming necessary: Official

Preparing a national roadmap for contract farming is necessary for the development of Iran’s agricultural sector, said the deputy minister.

Hossein Shirzad, who is also the CEO of the Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives (CORC), called for approving regulations, standards and supervisory criteria and forming a group of farmers to develop contract farming, reported corc.ir.

The agriculture value chain should be covered by subsidy systems, said the official, adding that the contract farming also helps subsidy system and financial securing of the agricultural sector make progress.

Referring to the absence of modern industrial machinery in the agricultural sector, the official affirmed that lack of a production-oriented agriculture technology has caused great problems in the production chains.

Elaborating on the subsidy system of agriculture sector in developed countries, Shirzad said that in Iran, the supportive funds should be allocated to the components of the value chain rather than the final producers or consumers.

He implied that we need to shift from tradition production to industrial production.

Focusing on the scientific policy of contract farming including, simplification and standardizing is the prerequisite of contract farming.

The official added that there are many challenges in contract farming that should be resolved by the unity of both the public and private sectors.

Emphasizing on the importance of legal rights of both parties in the agricultural value chain, Shirzad stated that having a win-win state in the contract farming requires recognizing and safeguarding the rights of both parties.

"The research institutes should equip the contract farming with innovations and modern technologies in order to boost the competitiveness and decrease the final price of service and products,” he said.

Explaining the government role in contract farming, the deputy minister said that development of contract farming requires the national agricultural value chain as well as different farming systems including core farming model, multisection, individual and intersection farming models.

Pointing to the supplying of saffron in the agricultural mercantile stock exchange as a very successful case, Shirzad said controlling price fluctuation, boosting standardizing and trade commitment are the advantages of contract farming.

He also said that inefficient insurance system is one of the main obstacles of the contract farming that should be solved by expert-level work.

"As the final section of the supply chain, the market should be recognized as a determining factor in contract farming, furthermore market modernization could satisfy the end user," the official said.

Shirzad expressed that it is necessary to transform agricultural unions and trade societies which seek their members’ interests.

He recommended applying Islamic financial tools including using sukuk, mozarea and mosaqat (contracts for agricultural purpose), percentage, purchasing of the liabilities, renting and ordered production for agriculture projects.

Shirzad said the good management of process and expert-level transactions guarantees the contract farming’s profitability.

“The development of a legal and supportive framework will facilitate the contracts in the agriculture sector," Shirzad added.